Amber alert issued for East Central Ohio

Zachary Dean Parker is suspected by authorities of child abduction in Stark County, Ohio

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)–Be on the lookout for an abducted child. On April 9, 2021, at 5:50 PM, Two children were taken from a hotel in Jackson Township, Stark County Ohio.

The incident took place in Stark County, Ohio on 4631 Everhard Rd. NW in the city of Jackson Township 44718.

TWO VICTIMS

Child #1’s name is Carter Parker and the individual is missing. The child is a Black male, age 2, is 3’11” tall, weighs 33, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Unknown clothing description

Child #2’s name is Kobe Parker and the individual is missing. The child is a White male, age 0, is 1’10” tall, weighs 26, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Unknown clothing description

The suspect’s name is Zachary Dean Parker. The suspect is a white male, age 27, is 5’9″ tall, weighs 170, and has black hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing dark clothing. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The vehicle involved is a purple Ford Explorer. The suspect was last seen getting into a Purple Ford Explorer. Unknown plate number at this time.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect, or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.