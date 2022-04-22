SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert has been issued by the Springfield Police Department statewide. A child has been abducted by a non-custodial parent from baseball fields at 700 Selma Road, Clark County.

Kaiden Coran, age 7, has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue shirt with no sleeves, dark blue shorts, red and black Nike cleats. Coran has low-cut black hair, according to the Amber Alert media release.

The suspected abductor, Khadejha E Coran, age 25, is a Black woman who has brown hair and brown eyes was last seen wearing white sports bra, grey pants and dark green or blue jacket. She was driving a dark green 2007 Ford Focus with OH plate number HRE8196.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.