Amazon building 2 distribution centers in Ohio

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Earns Amazon_223421

FILE – This June 4, 2014 file photo shows Amazon boxes in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ROSSFORD, Ohio (AP) — Amazon says it will open two new distribution centers in Ohio.

The company announced Monday that the two sites in Akron and near Toledo will bring a combined 2,500 full-time jobs.

The new facility in Akron will be built on the site of a former shopping mall. The one in Rossford near Toledo is going up at the intersection of Interstate 75 and the Ohio Turnpike.

Each of the two distribution centers will cover more than 700,000-square-feet. Both centers will employ workers to pack and ship small items.

Amazon has five other distribution centers in the state. They employ a total of roughly 8,500 workers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools