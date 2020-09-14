Amazon brings 5,000 more jobs to Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Amazon announced that it’s hiring 100,000 new full and part-time jobs across their operations network.

Amazon will have more than 2,600 jobs available in the Columbus area, in addition to the more than 23,500 Amazon jobs already existing in the state of Ohio.

“5,000 of those roles will be offered in the state of Ohio,” said Amazon Spokesperson, Emily Hawkins.

This will help families impacted by the pandemic and help Amazon meet its daily demands, especially as the holidays are approaching.

“Thousands from this facility alone are transported to customers’ homes,” she said.

She also says there will be all types of positions available that people can apply for.

“We’re hiring for people who would pick products, pack products, and ship them here to a delivery station,” she said.

Amazon has a starting wage of $15.50 per hour with industry-leading benefits starting on day one of employment. Amazon says it offers sign-on bonuses up to $500 as well.

In case some feel unsure about the safety measures, Amazon says it has an extremely strict system to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Everyone is wearing a mask, [and] everyone has their temperatures checked. Hand sanitizer and cleaning products are readily available, and you also see signs on the floor that are there to remind people to keep 6 feet distance,” she said.

In the state of Ohio, Amazon’s investments include: 8 Fulfillment and Sortation centers 6 Delivery stations 1 Air hub 12 Whole Foods Market locations 4 Amazon Hub Locker+ locations 1 Wind farm



Candidates can learn more at amazon.com/apply.