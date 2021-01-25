Man dies from gunshot injury after altercation in east Columbus

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police have arrested a man who shot and killed another man in east Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police said Nehemiah Martin, 31, and Brandon Clark, 31, got into an altercation near the 5900 block of E. Main Street on Jan. 22 around 8:02 p.m.

During the altercation Martin shot Clark in the torso, according to CPD.

Clark was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He died later on Ja. 23 at 4:063 a.m.

Police said a short time after the shooting they arrested Martin at a relative’s house. Martin was charged with felonious assault.

Police said they’re still investigating the incident and have arrested Martin.

