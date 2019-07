CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) A South Carolina man found dead after a possible alligator attack has been identified.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 79-year-old John Elias.

The Department of Natural Resources said they received a call from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office around 4:45 p.m. Saturday after someone called 911 saying an alligator was laying on top of someone near a pond on Kiawah Island.

Elias’ body was later discovered after a search of the pond.