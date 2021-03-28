CPD: Alleged robber stabbed with stolen machete

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have released more details on the machete stabbing that left a man in critical condition Friday night on the city’s southwest side.

According to the police report, two suspects allegedly stole jewelry and the machete from the victim’s apartment. When the suspects were confronted by the apartment resident, they allegedly threatened him with the stolen blade.

The apartment tenant was able to retrieve his machete, but during the scuffle, one of the alleged thieves was stabbed in the abdomen. He was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery.

The second suspect, 63-year old Harold Eugene Ayers, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery.