COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All lanes of I-670 west are shut-down due to a crash.

The Columbus Divison of Police says crews are working to clean up an accident along I-670 west at I-71 and those lanes will remain closed for several hours. The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE



All westbound lanes of I-670 will be shutdown at I-71 for several hours during the accident cleanup. Please find an alternate route for the morning commute. — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) August 19, 2020

Columbus police say the driver involved in the crash wasn’t injured.

Motorist are asked to used an alternate route.