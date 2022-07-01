COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – People started marking their spots with tape and rope Thursday for the return of Red, White & BOOM! One group of family and friends staked out a corner spot on the stage at Centennial Park.

“This is something we’re accustomed to, the 90-degree weather,” said Bling Breezy. “This is good weather for me man.”

Breezy is a lead vocalist with the All-Star Jammers, a Columbus-based reggae band.

Family and friends of the group get together every BOOM! To enjoy time together and perform.

“The Fourth of July is a family moment. We can’t wait to see the fireworks and have a lot of fun,” said Abba Wright, a promoter of the annual Reggae Festival in Central Ohio.

The group of artists consists of men, women, teenagers and even young children, all having a good time enjoying the day with music and dance.

“It’s just about having a good time and just gathering around other people,” said Dee Marie, a lead vocalist with the All-Star Jammers. “Just here to make it fun and give an island vibe I guess.”