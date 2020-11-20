All in-person classes at Ohio State moving online starting Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — All in-person classes at Ohio State University are moving online effective Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.

Campus facilities, including dining halls, recreational facilities and the Ohio Union, will close by 9:30 p.m. or earlier. University Libraries will offer contactless services after Thursday, so buildings will be closed to the public.

Dr. Kristina Johnson made the announcement to students, staff and faculty in an email sent Thursday night.

Surging cases of COVID-19 across Ohio have prompted a statewide curfew, a stay-at-home advisory in the Columbus area, and the declaration that Franklin County has gone purple — reflecting “severe” exposure and spread of the virus. Let’s all remember to take care of one another. We must follow the COVID-19 safety requirements but we also need to tend to all other aspects of wellness, including our emotional and mental health. Please use the wellness resources available for the Ohio State community. Dr. Kristina Johnson, Ohio State University President

Exceptions where in-person instruction is permitted include clinical programs conducted under approved safety protocols as well as laboratory, studio and performance classes.

Students should check with their instructors about alternative plans for in-person courses, and professors who need assistance with different delivery modes should contact their academic department. Any clinical programs that change teaching modality should inform the Office of Academic Affairs.

Any employee who can telework should do so starting immediately, after coordinating with their supervisor. This will enhance safety measures for those who must be on OSU’s campuses.