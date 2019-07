FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo, Alec Baldwin speaks at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Baldwin, who won an Emmy in 2017 for his portrayal of President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” will be the keynote speaker at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s annual […]

Alec Baldwin for president?

The actor and notable President Trump critic took to Twitter Monday afternoon suggesting he might be interested in running for president in 2020.

“If I ran for President, would you vote for me?” Baldwin began his tweet on Monday. “I won’t ask you for any $.”

If I ran for President, would you vote for me?



I won’t ask you for any $.



And I promise I will win.



Beating Trump would be so easy.



So easy.



So easy.— HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 8, 2019

Baldwin promised he would win and “Beating Trump would be so easy. So easy. So easy.” The actor sent a follow-up tweet saying “These tweets save me millions in polling.”