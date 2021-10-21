(WJW) — Aldi is sharing its 2021 advent calendar selection, which will include treats for everyone from cheese lovers and wine connoisseurs to cats and dogs.

According to Aldi’s website, there will be over 20 different types of calendars available in stores starting Nov. 3. Calendars will roll out throughout November and early December.

The popular 2021 Collection Wine Advent calendar will be available beginning Nov. 3 for $59.99. Prices could vary depending on location.

The calendars include:

— Beer Advent Calendar

— Connely’s 12 Days of Irish Cream Calendar

— Sparkling Wine Countdown to New Year

— The 2021 Collection Wine Advent Calendar

— Barissimo Coffee Advent Calendar

— Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar

— Choceur Advent Calendar

— Moser Roth 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar

— Moser Roth 24 Days of Christmas Nutcracker Advent Calendar

— Moser Roth Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar

— Merry Moments My Friend Gnome Kit

— Lego City or Friends Advent Calendar

— Lego Marvel or Star Wars Advent Calendar

— Mattel Cars or Polly Pocket Advent Calendar

— Mattel Kids Toys Advent Calendar

— Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Advent Calendar

— Warner Bros Elf or Christmas Story Advent Calendar

— Pure Being Cat Advent Calendar

— Pure Being Dog Advent Calendar

— My Beauty Spot 12 Days of Bath Fizzers Advent Calendar

— Huntington Home Advent Calendar Candle

There is a quantity limit for some of the calenders. The alcohol-themed calendars are limited at two per customer, for example.

According to Aldi’s website, most of the calenders start on Dec. 1, but some begin on Dec. 14 or Dec. 26.

For the complete list and more details, click here.