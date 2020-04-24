Airlines hit hard by COVID-19, including John Glenn International

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Airlines are being hit hard by COVID-19 and the effects of not nearly as many people flying as usual are being felt at central Ohio’s main passenger airport, John Glenn International. According to the Columbus Regional Airport Authority, this April is averaging 96 percent fewer passengers compared to last April.

“Our air travel here at the airport at John Glenn International has been down significantly,” said Sarah McQuaide, spokesperson for the Columbus Regional Airport Authority.



McQuaide says last April there were about 150 flights a day compared to 35-45 happening this April. When it comes to passengers, she says last April averaged about 12,000 passengers a day whereas this April is at about 500 passengers a day.

“There’s basically no one here, very quiet, very few people moving around,” said Mark Haston who was flying back home Thursday after a business trip in Ohio.

The first sign of fewer passengers is on the drive to the airport. Some of the long term lots are closed and others have nowhere near as many cars as usual. According to McQuade, parking fees are the airport’s biggest revenue source followed by airline service fees. Both are down right now. Mcquaide says it’s too early to tell exactly how much revenue will be lost.

“Although we’re seeing a decrease in passenger travel and we expect our revenues to be impacted, we’re prepared to weather that storm,” she said. “We have a long history of conservative budgeting and we’re prepared with a strong budget to kind of weather that storm.”

Central Ohio’s airports are also getting some federal help from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. A total of about $34 million will be going to John Glenn International, Rickenbacker and the Bolton Field Airport. Most is going to John Glenn.

“Those funds will be put to use to pay debt service, operating costs, and to protect our work force and keep jobs,” said McQuaide.

The Ohio State University Airport is also getting some federal funds.



While passenger numbers are down McQuaide says Rickenbacker is seeing flights coming in and going out of Rickenbaker regularly. The cargo focused airport is seeing more shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies needed in the fight against COVID-19.