Aggravated murder indictment filed on Tennessee man who committed several felonies in Columbus in 24-hour period

In this Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 photo, Traffic passes the federal courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. Lawyers representing human trafficking victims want a series of lawsuits alleging hotels across the country ignored signs of trafficking on their premises consolidated into a single federal case in the Columbus courthouse. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced Thursday the Franklin County Grand Jury returned a 10-count indictment on 20-year-old Joshua Binkley in connection to a string of felonies committed on May 31.

“This man went on a 24-hour crime spree committing murder and multiple other felonies, leaving five victims along the way,” O’Brien said.

On May 31, Binkley was attempting to go from Tennessee to Columbus to visit his 17-year-old girlfriend.

“Binkley hitched a ride with Robert Sanders from Tennessee and stole Sander’s Cadillac at a point when Sanders got out of the car,” O’Brien said.

Binkley eventually went to his girlfriend’s apartment located on Ashberry Village Drive in southwest Columbus. When Binkley’s girlfriend’s father, Richard Kimbler, would not let him in their apartment, Binkley fired a shot through a door hoping to gain entry. No one was struck by the shot, but the bullet went through the wall into the apartment of Anthony Martin, the next door neighbor.

Once inside the apartment, a struggle ensued between Kimbler and Binkley during which Binkley discharged his firearm a second time. The shot did not strike anyone, and upon hearing sirens, Binkley fled the scene.

Later that day, Binkley realizing the police would be looking for the stolen Cadillac, made arrangements to meet Kenneth Ramsey at his home in Galloway, Ohio.

Once inside Ramsey’s house, it is alleged in the indictment that Binkley shot Ramsey and stole numerous items, including Ramsey’s Honda CR-V.

“Surveillance video at Ramsey’s house connected Binkley to the murder,” O’Brien stated.

Hours later, Binkley and his girlfriend met back up together and left Ohio.

Binkley was arrested by officers from the U.S. Marshalls fugitive unit in Fenton, Missouri on June 16.

Binkley had his initial appearance in court Thursday morning and was directly indicted. Arraignment for this case is set for Monday, June 22 at 1:30 p.m.