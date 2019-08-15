AG sues Central Ohio contractor for $105k in consumer refunds

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced his office is suing a Central Ohio contractor seeking $105,000 in consumer refunds.

According to Yost, George Franklin Capps Jr., of Capps Construction, violated Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and Home Solicitation Sales Act, when he failed to complete home improvement projects or performed shoddy work for consumers.

“This guy took huge deposits from trusting clients but deserted the projects without providing refunds or answers,” Yost stated. “It’s time to hold him accountable.”

Five consumers have filed complaints against Capps, based out of Pickaway County, with Yost’s Consumer Protection Section and the Better Business Bureau in the past two years. The consumers are seeking refunds totaling $105,000.

The lawsuit filed in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas requests an order requiring Capps to reimburse affected customers and pay civil penalties. It also requests an injunction ordering him to stop violating the state’s consumer protection laws.

Attorney General Yost reminds consumers to take the following steps before signing a contract for home improvement services:

Check for any complaints against the contractor with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Better Business Bureau.

Make sure your contract includes notice of your right to cancel a door-to-door sale. Contractors generally cannot start working until the three-day “cooling-off” period ends.

Get written estimates from several contractors before making a final decision.

Check to make sure that the written contract includes any verbal promises, the start and end dates, and an itemized list of all significant costs, labor and services.

Be wary if the contract requires a large down payment or requires that you write a check directly to the contractor instead of his or her company.

Check with the Ohio Secretary of State to confirm that the business is registered properly.

Consumers who suspect an unfair or deceptive business practice can contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 800-282-0515 or OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov.