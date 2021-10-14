CLEVELAND (WJW)– William Shatner became the oldest person in space on Wednesday. Kind of.

The 90-year-old “Star Trek” actor made the journey into the final frontier aboard Blue Origin. The craft, owned by Jeff Bezos, traveled past the Kármán Line, the internationally-recognized boundary of space, on the 11-minute trip.

This was the voyage of the RSS First Step today. Its mission: encounter Earth from incredible views at apogee pic.twitter.com/Gzsnkv97K9 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) October 13, 2021

Guinness World Records said Shatner, known for his longtime role as Captain James T. Kirk, broke the record for oldest person in space, previously held by John Glenn for nearly 23 years.

According to NASA, Glenn is still a record-holder. The Ohio native and former U.S. Senator is the oldest person to be on an orbital spaceflight, NASA said. He was 77 years old during his mission of almost nine days on the space shuttle orbiter Discovery launched on Oct. 29, 1998.

Glenn went to space twice with his first mission on NASA Mercury in 1962. He passed away in Decemer 2016.