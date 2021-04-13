After Johnson & Johnson vaccine paused, OSU students weigh in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As news of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause broke, students at Ohio State University’s main campus discussed their vaccination experiences.

Sally Wysong, an operations management major, stood at a bus stop across the street from the Union. She waited for the shuttle to the Schottenstein Center where she would get her first vaccination.

“I was planning to take a two-dose one, either Pfizer or Moderna,” Wysong said. When asked what she thought about the FDA pausing the vaccine after extremely rare blood-clotting events in six women ranging in age from 18 to 48, Wysong said the information was worrying.

“As a woman it does make me upset, to think that if we are trying to get a vaccine to help everyone, but if women are affected by it negatively, it does make me upset. I feel it makes sense why they withdrew [the vaccine] but I feel like maybe they should try to continue testing it and see if they can get it to a place where it doesn’t have that side effect.”

Kathryn Miller, a major in criminology and criminal justice, received the Pfizer vaccine and had a good experience with it.

“The campus had buses that took you straight from the Union all the way there to the Schott which was very helpful. I was happy that I didn’t get the Johnson & Johnson. I remember my roommates wanted to only get the Johnson & Johnson, but the Schott didn’t have any available… Thankfully, in the long run. If I had got the Johnson & Johnson I would have been concerned for myself.” Miller says she hasn’t had any side effects from her Pfizer dose.

Jacob Bihari, a business major, has already had two rounds of the Pfizer vaccine. “If they think it’s important enough to pull [the Johnson & Johnson vaccine] and look at it, then that’s probably the right thing. Obviously, I want to see as many vaccines out there as possible, but if they think there’s reason to be concerned about it, then if that’s what they need to do, that’s what they need to do.

“I feel like I’m more comfortable in general just going out and doing some stuff, getting food and whatever. Once as many people as possible get it that changes. It’s more confidence, I guess, that I’ll be safer.”

The Ohio State University put out the following statement:

In response to the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, the Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center has put an immediate hold on all Johnson & Johnson appointments. No Johnson & Johnson doses were scheduled to be administered today, Tuesday, April 13, and the Wexner Medical Center will make decisions about the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine based on additional guidance from the CDC and FDA.

The university encourages everyone who is eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

Vaccination scheduling opportunities follow the state’s phased distribution plan(link is external). Everyone 16 years of age or older is eligible to be vaccinated.​ Appointment availability is open to schedule at the Schottenstein Center, as well as at locations around the state. More appointments are added regularly.