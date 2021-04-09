After hazing death, Bowling Green State University expels Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity; Foltz family reacts

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) – The family of Stone Foltz has released a statement through their attorneys about the news that Bowling Green State University has expelled Pi Kappa Alpha, the fraternity Foltz was pledging when he died.

“The decisions made by Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers to expel and permanently ban Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity from the campus and to improve their anti-hazing efforts are good first steps, but they are expected. We have a long way to go to reach our goal of eliminating even the most minimal act of hazing on college campuses everywhere. Stone’s death at the hands of fraternity members hazing him and other pledges was reckless and inhumane. On behalf of Stone and his family, we will not stop until there is a zero-tolerance anti-hazing policy on every college campus in this country.” Rex Elliott and Sean Alto, Cooper Elliott

Alex Solis, deputy chief of staff and Bowling Green spokesperson, issued the following statement Friday: