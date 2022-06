COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP provided an update Friday about ongoing restoration efforts for nearly 20,000 customers in three Ohio cities still without power as of 1:00 p.m.

Lightning and winds in excess of 75 miles per hour brought down more than 350 poles and 2,100 spans of wire across AEP’s service territory. In remaining hard-hit areas, drones and helicopters continue to be used to assess damage.

Restoration updates

Coshocton (80% assessed) Estimated Restoration Time: 6/18/2022 11:00 p.m.

15 broken poles

125 spans of wire down

Mt. Vernon (70% assessed) Estimated Restoration Time: 90% restored on 6/19/2022 12:00 p.m.

42 broken poles

150 spans of wire down

Zanesville (85% assessed) Estimated Restoration Time: 6/17/2022 4:00 p.m.

18 broken poles

90 spans of wire down

Restoration complete

Athens

4 broken poles

100 spans of wire down

Bucyrus

10 broken poles

30 spans of wire down

Chillicothe

9 broken poles

120 spans of wire down

Columbus

12 broken poles

41 spans of wire down

Crooksville

50 spans of wire down

Delaware

4 broken poles

40 spans of wire down

Kenton

15 broken poles

20 spans of wire down

Lancaster

20 spans of wire down

McConnelsville

6 broken poles

70 spans of wire down

Newark

15 broken poles

17 spans of wire down

Pomeroy

9 broken poles

250 spans of wire down