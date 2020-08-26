AEP Ohio to send 400 linemen and tree cutters to help restore power after Hurricane Laura passes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall Wednesday night, a group of AEP Ohio linemen and tree cutters are gearing up to go help the region.

400 workers are volunteering to assist their sister company SWEPCO to restore power to the region after Hurricane Laura passes through the area.

“We’re expecting a lot of flooding, which means we’ll probably have a lot of wires down and poles down with the wind,” said Dave Callahan, manager of Emergency Preparedness for AEP.

One of the supervisors, Jeffrey Terrell, said this will be the third time he’s volunteered after a hurricane.



The crew will leave Thursday morning and head to Memphis where they will wait out the storm before heading to Texas.



“Whether it be here, whether it be somewhere else, that’s the beauty of the mutual assistance is to be able to travel around and help people throughout the United States,” said Terrell who is part of the 400-man crew from AEP Ohio going to Longview, Texas. “The biggest challenge is the heat.”

The heat index in Longview is expected to get into the 100s. Even though they’ll be wearing long pants, shirts, hats, and masks, they’re prepared for the heat and humidity.



“We just got to take frequent breaks, and we keep bandannas in one cooler and it’ll stay nice and cold, and as soon as one starts to warm up, we’ll move on to the next one,” said Terrell.



This crew is expected to help for at least last two weeks — two weeks Terrell will be away from his four kids. He says his kids hide a handwritten note in his luggage every time he goes on these trips with a special message.

“I may not find it the first day. I may not find it until the seventh or eighth day, but sooner or later I’ll find a note from them telling me to be safe and telling me how proud they are of me,” he said.



The crew will also have to follow COVID-19 guidelines while working.

“We take all of those precautions,” said Terrell. “We keep the six feet, we wear out masks, washing our hands constantly, we keep sanitizer in all the trucks, wipes in the trucks to clean everything down. So, as far as that goes, we’re not real concerned with it, but we are absolutely prepared for it.”

