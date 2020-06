COLUMBUS (WCMH) — AEP Ohio is reporting more than 25,000 power outage cases in central Ohio, including more than 15,000 cases in Franklin County and more than 10,000 cases in Delaware County.

Seconds ago outside the Ohio Statehouse. pic.twitter.com/RBlrGfqnlg — Dan Pearlman (@danpearlman) June 10, 2020

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is reporting downed trees and power lines after storms ripped through the area Wednesday evening.

NBC4 reporter Eric Halperin showed the storms in Madison County at 6:29 p.m.

Downpour as we were on 71 South in Madison County area. @DaveNBC4 has latest on storms moving across our area. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/MTFimMhd6F — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) June 10, 2020

There are approximately 39,000 total power outage cases, according to AEP Ohio.