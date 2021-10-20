GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — American Electric Power is accepting applications for heating assistance through its Neighbor to Neighbor program. AEP says the program has helped more than 65,000 Ohio households keep warm over the past decade.

“Through this heating program, we can help to ensure our customers, especially the elderly and those with health problems, can maintain their electric service during the cold winter months,” said Brian Billing with AEP Ohio.

Customers can apply through one of the participating community-based organizations, or online through AEP’s online application. To qualify, an applicant’s total gross household income must be at or below 300 percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines.

The Neighbor to Neighbor Program is funded by public contributions through a utility customer’s monthly bill, or by donating online. AEP Ohio says they match each donation dollar-for-dollar.

Visit AEP’s website for details on how to apply.