COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–In this competitive housing market in central Ohio chances are you’ve had the conversation of skipping a home inspection in order to entice a seller.

“We were very aware of you know kind of what the market was dictating what sellers were dictating,” said homeowner Heather Dunn.

As a busy realtor and mom of four, Dunn immediately knew a Westerville farmhouse was perfect for her family.

“We realized between the great yard and all of the spaces and the quirkiness of this house, it really felt like home to us when we walked in the door,” said Dunn.

She recognized that the home needed some work.

“We did notice some DIY stuff, you know they had hard-wired some extension cords to light fixtures down there”

Dunn purchased the property without an inspection.

“Some of those major issues that are sometimes issued for other buyers, I was willing to overlook.”

“You’ve got moisture stains down here,” said Jim Troth with Habitation Investigation while checking out her home. The trouble spots were in Heather’s basement.

“Make sure that downspout is connected to take the water out,” Troth said while explaining what Dunn needs to do.

As a licensed home inspector, he’s been checking houses in central Ohio for the last two decades. He said many buyers, like Heather, are choosing to skip an inspection to speed up the closing process.

“We’re seeing a lot of buyer’s remorse, they feel a little cheated, but they want to know what going on with the house,” said Troth.

He’s discovered significant problems for new owners when performing late inspections.

“There’s been a foundation issue that was a major crack that was not disclosed to anybody, mold issues, electrical issues,” he said. “We’ve had furnaces that we’re not working at all and they’re kind of out of luck.”

Troth said repairs can cost anywhere from a few hundred dollars to $20,000.

“It’s costly not to know what you’re getting,” he said.

As for heather’s home, Troth did not find any major problems.

“I think it’s important to have a home inspection on any house, but an older home definitely has its own set of issues,” said Dunn.

“Waive the contingency to get things repaired but get the home inspection and know what you’re getting into,” said Troth.