Introducing some of the dogs available during Clear the Shelters this weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center (FCDSAC) sees nearly 10,000 dogs come through its facility every year.
The biggest misconception is that it only has large dogs to adopt. The group houses and takes care of all varieties and sizes. On Saturday, August 17th, the NBC4 is teaming up with shelters around Central Ohio to Clear the Shelters. The FCDSAC offers animals for adoption at $18. This includes:
- Licensing
- Vet Checks
- Sterilization
- Microchipping
- Dental (if needed)
- Leash and collar
- Any prescription medicine that is currently needed.
The services will not stop there, according to the director Kaye Persinger. Every Monday, you can bring your new family member to the FCDSAC for obedience training.
“We’re here for the life of the dog,” said Persinger.
During the Clear the Shelters event, participating shelters hope all of their animals are adopted. This helps open up space for homeless animals.
“This is a great time because the weather is still great where you can take the dog out for a walk so you can take your time and patience when your house training a dog that may need that gentle touch,” said Persinger.
Here are a few of the dogs that were ready for adoption while NBC4i.com’s camera visited.