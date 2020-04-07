Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update

Added benefits for SNAP recipients in Ohio

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Tuesday’s press conference, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced added benefits for Ohioans who are on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.

“Those that did not already receive the maximum monthly allotment for their household size in March will be issued an additional payment beginning this week,” DeWine said.

DeWine added all SNAP eligible households will soon be able to pick up a pre-packaged box of food at their local food bank.

Last week, Governor DeWine introduced an online option for those who receive SNAP benefits.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is the largest federal nutrition assistance program in the country.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools