Added benefits for SNAP recipients in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Tuesday’s press conference, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced added benefits for Ohioans who are on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.

“Those that did not already receive the maximum monthly allotment for their household size in March will be issued an additional payment beginning this week,” DeWine said.

DeWine added all SNAP eligible households will soon be able to pick up a pre-packaged box of food at their local food bank.

Last week, Governor DeWine introduced an online option for those who receive SNAP benefits.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is the largest federal nutrition assistance program in the country.