Adam Coy’s attorney responds to indictment in Andre’ Hill shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The attorney for a former Columbus Police officer accused of murder responded to the indictment against his client just hours after the announcement of charges.

Former Columbus Police officer Adam Coy was indicted Wednesday by a Franklin County Grand Jury in the shooting death of Andre’ Hill on Dec. 22, 2020.

Coy’s attorney, Mark Collins, said the interaction between Coy and Hill lasted between two and three minutes and that footage from the body camera Coy was wearing doesn’t show the whole interaction.

Coy did not activate his body camera until after the shooting, but a flash back feature did capture the shooting, but no sound is available.

Collins said in the past that Coy said Hill had a gun. No weapon was recovered at the scene.

During a conference Wednesday night, Collins said Coy thought Hill had a revolver in his hand that turned out to be a key chain or a set of keys.

Coy is charged with murder in the commission of a felony, felonious assault, dereliction of duty for failure to turn on his body camera, and dereliction of duty for failure to inform his fellow officer that he felt Hill presented a danger.

“We anticipated an indictment, we expected one,” Collins said. “However, we were a little surprised with some of the charges in this situation.”

Collins said that based on the policies of the Columbus Police department, he believes Coy acted appropriately regarding the use of his body camera.

“In this situation, our client honestly believed Mr. Hill had a silver revolver in his hand that was coming up towards him and that’s why he took the action he did,” Collins said. “He was mistaken, it turned out to be a keychain or set of round keys and so in that situation the Supreme Court case law is fairly clear.”

Collins said he expects Coy to be formally arraigned Friday, adding he intends to plead not guilty.