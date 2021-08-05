Acura NSX is going away, but Honda committed to small-volume production

The first Acura NSX’s rolled off the assembly line at Honda’s latest plant in Marysville on May 24, 2016. Photo: Columbus Business First

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Acura NSX is riding off into the sunset, but that doesn’t mean Honda is moving away from small-batch vehicle production.

The automaker, which opened the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville in 2016 to build the Acura supercar, this week said the new NSX Type S will be the last iteration of its limited-edition, high-performance sports car.

“NSX has played a critical role in reestablishing Acura as a performance brand and the return of Type S,” Emile Korkor, assistant vice president, Acura National Sales, said in a release. “We’ve seen tremendous enthusiasm in the market and we aren’t done yet; there’s more to come as Type S becomes the pinnacle expression of performance across the Acura lineup.”

Acura also is releasing Type S versions of the TLX sedan and MDX sport-utility vehicle.

Honda, in a separate statement, said NSX will be built at the Performance Manufacturing Center through the end of 2022. The focus of that space will remain on small-volume vehicle production going forward. What those specific models will be is still to be determined.

Honda already has put that facility to use for short runs of special, non-NSX vehicles including the Acura RDX PMC and the Acura MDX PMC, both in 2020.

The end of NSX production also does not signal a turn away from sports cars.

“Acura is a performance brand, a company of enthusiasts, and we will continue moving forward, actively investigating what the next generation of sports cars should be in an electrified era.” Jon Ikeda, vice president and Acura brand officer, said in a release.

Just 350 Type S models will be built in the next year, with 300 of those for the United States and 50 for international markets. It’s the first time the Type S variant of NSX has been sold outside Japan and the first time it has been produced since the prior generation of the supercar in 2001.

This final model will sport an enhanced version of the cars twin-turbo V6 and sport hybrid all wheel drive system.

Never intended to be a high-seller, the goal for the car was to reaffirm Acura’s design and technology bona fides. It was a halo for the luxury brand and, in some ways, a testing ground for advancements Honda could apply to other vehicles.

Acura sold more than 1,500 NSXs in the United States and more than 2,500 globally.

Advancements introduced on the NSX over the past few years include the first use of ablation casting on the multi-material space frame and the first production nine-speed, dual clutch transmission on a passenger car.

Industry accolades include being named the 2016 Performance Car of the Year by Road & Track and the 2020 Best Hybrid Performance Car by Motor Trend.

More details on the NSX Type S can be found here. Honda begins accepting orders on this last lot Aug. 12.

