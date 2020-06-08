Columbus community leaders, police meet to discuss change

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several community leaders met with members of the Columbus Division of Police to discuss some of the changes they would like to see after nearly two weeks of protests.

“This conversation actually started at Broad and High last week when we went out there and we started talking to people and that conversation continued several days in a row,” said Columbus Police Dep. Chief Jennifer Knight. “This is the next step in that conversation where we sit down at the table and we do the heavy lifting and we start talking about details.”

Knight was one of the individuals to meet with members of the group Black Freedom, led by Earl Jones.

“Columbus, Ohio, is our home and we want to see things change,” Jones said. “We want to see people and the police, people not being afraid of the police. That’s one of the main problems in our city. People and the police don’t get along. If you can’t trust the police, how can you expect the relationship to work out properly?”

Jones and his team laid out a list of goals they would like to see implemented. According to Knight, one of those is the inclusion of more social workers responding with officers to various scenes.

According to Jones, the issues discussed include:

Create positions where social workers can respond to police scenes and certain calls for service to provide support for citizens and create a more robust structure for victim services. Expand the Mobile Crisis Response teams where police and social workers follow up and respond to calls for service. Create more training for officers in cultural competency. Provide training for officers that is given by community members and exposes officers to different experiences and cultural backgrounds Develop a strong plan to deploy officers for positive engagement in minority communities. Seat a member of the group on the Diversity Recruiting Council that will guide police recruiting efforts.

The meeting between the two groups lasted for nearly two hours, and another meeting is scheduled for June 17.

“Change was truly not expected to happen in a matter of an hour and a half, but progress [is] one step at a time,” said Jones. “We got pen on paper. We are starting the talks. We got another meeting set. Yes, there’s another meeting set. Right now, the focus is on moving forward. What can we do now to start to change?”