ACT and SAT scores are optional for 2021 Ohio State applications

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Because of the challenges surrounding standardized tests caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Ohio State University has made the submission of SAT or ACT test scores optional for current high school students and transfer students applying to the Columbus campus for 2021.

The university says all students will receive full consideration in the admissions process and in reviews for scholarships, direct enrollment to their college or school, Honors and Scholars Programs, and the Morrill Scholarship Program if they are unable or choose not to submit a score.

All applicants are encouraged to take the ACT or SAT if possible and submit test scores if they are available.

In a press release, Ohio State said it believes that standardized test scores provide useful information about a student’s success.

Some applicants to the Columbus campus still will be required to submit test scores, including home-schooled students and those attending non-chartered high schools or schools with a non-traditional evaluation, such as narrative or mastery assessments. Read the FAQ for more.

There is no change for students applying to one of the university’s five regional campuses, who are not required to submit standardized tests, except for students who receive home-school instruction or attend a non-chartered high school.

Ohio State seeks students whose applications demonstrate that they are prepared for the academic rigor of the Ohio State classroom, ready to contribute as a university citizen, and committed to the notion that there is strength in a diversity of people and ideas. The university remains committed to a holistic review process for first-year applicants and will consider multiple criteria when making admissions decisions, including grades, academic coursework, participation and performance in advanced courses (e.g., honors courses, Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, post-secondary coursework), extracurricular activities, and the student essay(s).

The application for the 2021 Ohio State admissions cycle opens Aug. 1, 2020.