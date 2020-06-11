ACLU of Ohio calls for the resignation of State Senator Steve Huffman

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The ACLU of Ohio is calling for the resignation of State Senator Steve Huffman for comments he made during a hearing on a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis.

Senator Huffman, an emergency room doctor, was questioning witness Angela Dawson, Executive Director of the Ohio Commission on Minority Health, about why black people have a higher incidence of COVID 19 infection.

“Could it just be that African Americans or the colored population do not wash their hands as well as other groups or wear masks or do not socially distance themselves,” Huffman asked.

Rep. Stephanie Howse, President of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus (OLBC), said the comment is offensive on several levels.

“Could it be that black folks basically are dirty, they don’t know how to wash their hands,” Howse said. “It is insulting. It’s disrespectful. But we have to depend on a Senator Huffman to work to end this system of racism. How we gonna get there?”

The Ohio Legislative Black Caucus Foundation has also called for Huffman’s resignation.

“Steve Huffman demonstrated that he is unfit for office and should resign immediately,” said Barbara Sykes, CEO and President of the OLBC Foundation. “His remarks are insensitive, hurtful and set us back in our efforts to address the genuine reasons that the COVID-19 outbreak is having a particularly harsh impact in the Black community.”

Huffman did not return calls for comment but issued the following statement:

“Regrettably, I asked a question in an unintentionally awkward way that was perceived as hurtful and was exactly the opposite of what I meant. I was trying to focus on why COVID-19 affects people of color at a higher rate since we really do not know all the reasons.”

Rep. Howse was unmoved.

“It is not unintentionally,” Howse said. “It is not awkwardly. He said what he said because that’s what he believed. That’s how this thing, implicit bias, works. You’re just doing it. You just do it.”

“Mr. Huffman is a doctor and one would expect more empathy and insight, but unfortunately he revealed his true character with his remarks,” Sykes said. “Black people and minorities are suffering and dying at alarming rates from the coronavirus, and we need elected officials who are willing to get to the heart of the matter rather than spout heartless sentiments.”

ACLU of Ohio Executive Director J. Bennett Guess said Huffman’s comments were explicitly racist and issued the following statement: