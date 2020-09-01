Absentee ballot request forms begin arriving in Ohio mailboxes

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Frank Larose speaks at the Ohio Republican Party event, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio’s elections chief, Larose, launched a program Wednesday, June 26, 2019, that will enlist the help of community and social service groups to find voters who are at risk of being removed from the state’s registration rolls. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Earlier this summer, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced every registered Ohio voter would receive an absentee ballot request form in the mail.

Those request forms are now arriving in mailboxes this week. The first round of the mailing included voters currently registered in the state of Ohio.

There will be two more rounds of forms still to be mailed to Ohioans who register to vote through the October 5 registration deadline.

The current estimated cost of the mailing is $1.1 million and is funded by federal CARES Act.

Ohioans who want to vote by absentee ballot must send their request form back to their county board of elections in order to receive an absentee ballot.

In the absentee ballot request instructions, Secretary LaRose recommends voters submit their request right away, but no later than October 27.

Absentee ballots will be sent by the voter’s respective county board of elections beginning October 6.

“Whether you’re voting on election day, early in-person, or taking advantage of the absentee request form arriving this week in your mailbox, Ohioans should know voting will be safe and secure in Ohio,” said LaRose. “With the convenience of voting from home comes a responsibility, don’t wait to make your voice heard. Get your ballot request form in the mail as soon as you can.”

By getting their ballot request forms in early, voters will ease the burden on both county boards of elections staff who are expecting a significant influx of election mail, as well as the postal workers in their community who are working to make sure it’s delivered on time.