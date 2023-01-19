Watch in the video player above: Firefighters on the scene at the old Hudson Street Market, which caught fire Thursday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A fire has been contained at a former business on the east side of Columbus Thursday morning.

Firefighters on the scene said that a fire broke out at what was once formerly the Hudson Street Market at 1845 East Hudson Street in Argyle Park. The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and it took crews approximately 20 minutes to put out the blaze as plumes of smoke exited the front entrance.

There are no reported injuries or details on if the Kids Castle Learning Center, attached to the Market, sustained any damage.

NBC4 will update this story as details become available.