AAA: Travelers returning to a changed world

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Automobile Association is preparing travelers to expect many COVID-related differences the next time they take a vacation.

More than one year since the COVID-19 pandemic overturned travel plans, AAA says spring break or summer vacation plans will require travelers to observe safety measures.

“The entire travel experience has been transformed by COVID-19,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “If you’re considering travel sometime this year, it’s more important than ever to do your due diligence ahead of any trip to ensure it is safe and enjoyable.”

That due diligence, according to Twidale, includes wearing masks and social distancing, even as more people are getting vaccinated.

AAA compiled a list of what travelers can expect for their next trip.

Masks – Face coverings are required on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. Outside of these transportation requirements, states—and some establishments—have mandates and/or restrictions on where and when masks must be worn.

Air – AAA cautions air travelers that in-flight amenities, including food and beverage services, may be limited or unavailable. Some airlines continue to limit flight capacities or block middle seats to allow for social distancing. Due to COVID-19, TSA is allowing one oversized liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags, rather than limiting those to 3.4 ounces. Masks are also required at airports and on planes.

International Air Travel – All air passengers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID‑19 before they board a flight to the United States. Travelers who don’t provide this to their airline will be denied boarding. There are no test requirements for domestic travel at this time.

Cruise – Even with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) no-sail order lifted, many cruise lines have voluntarily extended their suspension of sailing operations further into 2021. Anyone considering a future cruise vacation should talk to the cruise line or a travel agent about the ship’s cancelation policy and to understand what you can expect on a cruise when they start sailing again.

Hotels – Prior to any hotel stay, call ahead to ensure your hotel is open and ask what precautions they are taking to protect guests. Ask about social distancing protocols like capacity reductions, hotel staff requirements to wear masks at all times and if all amenities are available, like restaurant dining.

Twidale says that even though car rental companies have pledged to thoroughly disinfect and sanitize vehicles, it’s a good idea to bring along disinfecting wipes to clean door handles and steering wheels.