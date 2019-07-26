AAA: Older drivers struggle with multi-tasking behind the wheel

NEW YORK (NBC News) A new study by AAA suggests older drivers are especially vulnerable to distractions while behind the wheel.



AAA, along with researchers at the University of Utah, completed a comprehensive study looking at the reaction times in older drivers – ages 55-75 – and younger drivers – ages 21-36 – all completing the same tasks.



The items included texting, making phone calls, requesting entertainment and navigation with technology installed in the automobile.



“We found for both age groups but the older drivers, especially, they had a lot more difficulty with the navigation task both in terms of load and the time to complete that task,” said Dr. William Horrey with AAA.



Researchers say the main goal of the study is to make drivers aware of the potential dangers and familiarize themselves with equipment in a car prior to driving.

