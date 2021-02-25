AAA: most drivers prioritize safety over self-driving cars

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCMH) — The American Automobile Association says consumers want car manufacturers to focus on current vehicle safety and not so much on developing self-driving cars.

AAA surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. adults in January 2021, with a margin of error at 4%.

The survey found that only 22% of people wanted manufacturers to focus on developing self-driving cars. The majority of those surveyed (80%) say they want current vehicle safety systems, like automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assistance, to work better.

In addition, 14% of drivers indicated they would trust riding in a vehicle that drives itself, which is similar to last year’s results.

Some 86% either said they would be afraid to ride in a self-driving vehicle (54%) or are unsure about it (32%).

“Transparent, accurate and frequent information from the industries involved in developing self-driving vehicles will ease consumer concerns,” said AAA’s director of automotive engineering and industry relations.

AAA has surveyed consumer opinion on self-driving cars for the past six years.