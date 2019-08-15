NOAA today confirmed that July 2019 was the hottest month on record globally, according to their monthly Global Climate Report.

JUST IN: July 2019 now ranks #1 as the warmest month on record, according to the monthly Global Climate Report from @NOAANCEIclimate https://t.co/gzv7jcCDDX #StateOfClimate pic.twitter.com/aNSyYtAsRa — NOAA (@NOAA) August 15, 2019

A sweltering summer pattern in Europe contributed to the warmest June on record globally. France endured its highest temperature on record (114.6 degrees Fahrenheit at Gallargues-le-Montueux), and monthly marks melted from German, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria to the Mediterranean.

An extraordinary European July heatwave sent readings soaring to a record 108.7 degrees in Paris on July 25 and 108.7 degrees at Lingin, Germany.

All-time heat records were established on July 25 in the United Kingdom (Cambridge, Botanic Garden, 101.7), Luxembourg (Stenisel, 105.4), the Netherlands (Gilze en Rijen, 105.3 ), and Belgium (Begijnendijk, 107.2 degrees).

A blocking pattern in the atmosphere this summer pumped heat from the Sahara Desert into Western Europe. A Rex Block formed, with strong high pressure over Greenland situated north of low pressure over the North Atlantic, funneling extreme heat north into Scandanavia and Greenland.

About 90 percent of the Greenland ice sheet experienced melt over a five-day period (July 30 – August 3) estimated at 55 billion tons, according to surface data compiled by the National Snow & Ice Data Center (NSIDC). The melt area in July 2019 totaled 154,000 square miles.

The total amount of ice lost from melt runoff in Greenland this summer exceeds 250 billion tons, including light winter snowfall, rivaling the historic melt inf July 0 August 2012.

The Arctic has not fared well, either, with sea ice surrounding Alaska confined to areas more than 150 miles from the shore, based on high-resolution sea ice analysis prepared by the National Weather Service (NWS).

Alaska experienced its hottest month ever in July, when the mercury soared to 90 degrees in Anchorage, toppling the previous all-time mark by five degrees.

The warming is enhanced by the ocean, which is losing reflective sea ice, allowing darker water to absorb more solar heat. Mixing expands the warming process.

Ocean heat waves are also harming marine ecosystems. Oceans have taken in more than 90 percent of the warmth trapped by greenhouse gases since the middle of the 20th century, mostly from the burning of fossil fuels for energy (coal, oil and natural gas).

The loss of coral reefs, kelp forests and sea grasses that provide sustenance and shelter for diverse aquatic life poses the greatest threat to marine ecosystems. Species are surviving on the warm edge of their possible habitat.