Columbus Police issue warrants for suspects in fatal shooting of teen

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have issued arrest warrants for two suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy late last month.

Columbus homicide detectives have filed warrants charging Aboubacar Toure, 19, and Sabab Islam, 18, with the murder of Dayvion Jones.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 4:08 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, officers were called to the 5300 block of Hazelwood Road on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Jones, 14, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say Jones was walking in the area when he was confronted by a group of males in a stolen SUV. During the confrontation, one of the males in the vehicle pulled a gun and shot Jones, police said.

According to police, after the shooting the males drove from away before crashing the vehicle and running from the scene near the intersection of Tamarack and Forest Village.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.