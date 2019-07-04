95-year-old continues parade tradition

A 95-year-old Columbus woman made her annual appearance in a Central Ohio Fourth of July parade, on Thursday.

Bobbie Higgins has been riding her trike in the Northland Community Parade, for ten years.

Alongside several of her family members, Higgins once again pedaled the two-mile parade route, down Karl Road. She spent much of that time throwing beads and candy to the crowd.

“I enjoy this immensely,” she said. “I love the community.”

Higgins has spent her entire life in the Northland community, and she says she loves interacting with her friends, neighbors and the kids along the route.

She also said she plans on participating in the parade for many years to come.

“I have a good time out here and as long as I’m able, I’m going to keep going,” she said. “Being able to be out, be around and do what I can do at my age — I’m very thankful.”

Higgins was invited to participate in the Indianapolis 500 festivities by the Brickyard’s president this past May. She led a caravan of buses around from the starting line to the first turn while riding her trike. She hadn’t missed a race in more than 40 years.