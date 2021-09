COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Sept. 11, 2001, NBC4 gave anchor Colleen Marshall and photographer Charles “Buzz” Busby an assignment: to immediately leave Columbus for New York and report on the terrorist attacks of that day.

From our archives, here are four of the reports that they made:

The reports do include images of the collapsing towers of the World Trade Center, as well as images from the aftermath of the attacks, that some viewers might find disturbing.