WATCH: ‘Colleen Marshall Reports, 9/11: 20 Years Later’ an NBC4 special

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – 9/11, 2001, there are so many numbers associated with that day. Two hundred and sixty-five people were on board four planes hijacked by 15 terrorists, one crashed into the ground in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, one into the Pentagon and two into the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center. Nearly three thousand people died on that single day.

Within hours of the first plane hitting the North Tower, anchor Colleen Marshall was part of a four-person NBC4 crew that headed to New York. Producer Jackie Bryant, photographers Rick Reitzel and Charles Busby and Colleen left Ohio and headed to Ground Zero.

A few weeks ago, Charles Busby and Colleen went back to New York to visit the people and places that were forever changed on 9/11. Now we are sharing their stories.