NBC4 journalists share experience of covering 9-11, returning 20 years later

9/11: 20 Years Later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– On September 11, 2001, six NBC4 employees rushed to New York City to document and tell the stories of the worst attack on American soil. Twenty years later, three of them still work here: anchor Colleen Marshall, photographer Charles “Buzz” Busby, Operations Manager Phil Schneid.

Colleen, Buzz, Phil were joined by retired photographer/reporter Rick Reitzel, former producers Jackie Bryant and Shannon Harris. Colleen, Buzz, Rick, and Jackie shot stories to bring to us here in Central Ohio, while Shannon and Phil went to help out our sister station WNBC.

NBC4 digital anchor Kristine Varkony joined Buzz and Colleen when they returned to New York 20 years later to shoot stories for the anniversary. After they returned, they sat down to talk about what they experienced.

You can watch the full conversation in the video below.

