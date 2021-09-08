Crushed NYC police vehicle on display to commemorate 9/11 attacks’ 20th anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the horrific attack on the World Trade Centers on September 11, 2001.

To honor those who served on this day and died, a New York City police vehicle that was crushed at Ground Zero will be on display during the Home and Garden Show.

The police vehicle was temporarily donated to Warren Motts, owner of Mott’s Military Museum, and he said he wants the younger generation to have the opportunity to reflect on the significance of this horrific day in our nation’s history.

“I wasn’t going to do it,” he said. “But then, I got to thinking, this is the 20th anniversary. There are generations of kids that don’t even know what it is,” Motts said.

Motts said he served in the military and was also a volunteer firefighter, so moving the police vehicle to the Expo Center felt like he was moving a piece of him.

“When you see what happened in 9/11, those guys and gals were going in there and getting people out of there. I walk around this stuff, and it really gives you chills,” he said.

Although bystanders won’t be able to go inside the vehicle, Stephen Buzza, event director for the Home and Garden Show, said there will be other historic artifacts for people to see as well.

“We have a chunk of the pentagon… where the plane hit the pentagon. Warren is kind enough that he will let some guests touch some things,” he said.

Motts will also be there for all thre days to educate, chat, and speak with many families.