85 dozen Mardi Gras paczki fly off the shelves at donut drive-through

COLUMBUS, Oh (WCMH) — A Polish donut popular during Mardi Gras flies out the door nearly as fast as they can make them, says the owner of Buckeye Donuts on South High Street.

The Polish favorite paczki (pronounce punch-key) has become a Columbus tradition along with the beignet in the days leading up to Lent, said Lou Sauter, owner of the Buckeye Donuts on the South Side.

The staff made 85 dozen to fill the demand of the Mardi Gras season, and Sauter plans to make a few more.

“People come from all over to this location and the campus location,” Sauter said. The paczki fillings are; blueberry, jelly, raspberry, custard, strawberry, and special requests like apple or lemon.

The beignet is lighter, without the butter and eggs. When a beignet is hot it is rolled in granulated sugar so that adheres to the donut, explained Sauter. “It’s an airy donut. There’s nothing inside.”

For people on the hunt for a beignet, popular places are Creole Kitchen, Yats Grandview, Way Down Yonder, and South Village Grille.

The South High street Buckeye Donuts has a drive-through window. Sauter’s father opened the business, and Sauter took the opportunity to remodel it during the COVID-19 closure.