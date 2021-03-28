Man tackled and punched during robbery attempt near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for a suspect who tackled and punched a victim during an alleged robbery attempt.

It happened on N. High Street and E. Norwich Avenue near North Campus around 1:50 a.m. Sunday.

The 22-year old victim told police that he was walking home when the suspect approached him and started making small talk. The suspect allegedly tried to remove the victim’s wallet from his back pocket before tackling the victim to the ground and punching him in the face.

The victim said he was able to punch the suspect back in the face before grabbing his wallet and running to his home.

Nothing was taken from the wallet, and the victim refused medical treatment.

Anyone with information on the attempted robber is asked to call Columbus Police.