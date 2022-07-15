Three people were hospitalized after a fire at an apartment in the Hilltop on July 13, 2022 (NBC4/Ronald Clark).

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 13-year-old boy died Friday, three days after a fire at a Hilltop apartment in the 800 block of Wedgewood Dr. in southwest Columbus, according to the Columbus Fire Department.

Three victims with injuries were taken to OSU Hospital. The status of the other two victims is unknown. The three victims were transported to OSI in critical, serious and stable condition.

CFD reports that the fire spread to another apartment and into the hallway on the third-floor. Six people were rescued and two people got out on their own.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.