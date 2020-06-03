7th-straight day of protests in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Protesters came out for a seventh-straight day in Columbus to take part in demonstrations following the death of George Floyd.

For the seventh day in a row, a demonstration is underway outside the Ohio Statehouse. pic.twitter.com/0AxyrFSa6u — Dan Pearlman (@danpearlman) June 3, 2020

NBC4’s Dan Pearlman spoke with a woman who brought two of her three children to Wednesday’s protests.

“I have three boys and something just sparked in me,” the woman told NBC4. “If I don’t stand for something, then I don’t fall for anything, so this is a time better than any. Right now. So, everybody has to. We’ve got to. This is us. It’s a world crisis, this is a life crisis. We all have to be involved.”

Hundreds came out for the protest and many told NBC4 they felt it is their duty to protest police brutality and advocate for everyone to be treated fairly and equally.

Pearlman also spoke with a father who has been part of the protests for several days and brought his children for the first time Wednesday.

“It’s important that they see the sounds and hear the voices, that they feel like they’re part of the movement,” the man told NBC4. “This walk, this march affects them. This is their livelihood at risk. I wanted to bring them down here so I could educate them for myself about what it truly means to be black in America.”