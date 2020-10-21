74-year-old man dies in tractor-trailer crash in Marion County

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — State troopers are investigating a vehicle crash on state route 309 that took the life a 74-year-old man.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, east of mile post 25 in Claridon Township.

Marti Joe Strzelecki, 74, was traveling eastbound when he drove over the centerline into the westbound lane and struck a Freightliner Tractor Trailer driven by 63-year-old Michael Anthony Boucher.

Strzelecki was transported to Marion General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Boucher was not injured in the crash, according to reports.

Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.