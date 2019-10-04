70-year-old woman injured in north Columbus shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CPDGENERIC_112068

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 70-year-old woman was injured after she was shot multiple times in her north Columbus home.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:09am, Friday, a 911 caller reported that her house in the 2100 block of Fenton Street had just been shot up and she was injured.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 70-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her lower legs.  

She was taken to an area hospital. Police did not release her condition.  

A relative of the woman who was in the house at the time of the shooting was not injured.  

Police continue to investigate but say there are no suspect descriptions at this time. Anyone with information on this shooting can call the CPD Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-645-8477.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools