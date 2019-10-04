70-year-old woman injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 70-year-old woman was injured after she was shot multiple times in her north Columbus home.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:09am, Friday, a 911 caller reported that her house in the 2100 block of Fenton Street had just been shot up and she was injured.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 70-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her lower legs.

She was taken to an area hospital. Police did not release her condition.

A relative of the woman who was in the house at the time of the shooting was not injured.

Police continue to investigate but say there are no suspect descriptions at this time. Anyone with information on this shooting can call the CPD Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-645-8477.