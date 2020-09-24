$650 million in COVID-19 relief funds going to Ohio’s local governments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week, House Bill 614 passed in Ohio legislature, which will allocate a total of $650 million in federal CARES Act relief funds for local governments in Ohio.

The funds are to be used to offset costs faced by local governments directly caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Previously approved by the Ohio Senate, the bill now heads to Governor Mike DeWine’s desk.

The funds approved during Wednesday’s House session are set to be distributed to localities on a per capita basis. Local governments in House District 24 are estimated to receive the following amounts for a total of approximately $3.75 million in funds:

· $1,316,530 to the City of Hilliard

· $1,274,440 to the City of Upper Arlington

$$1,189,220 to Gahanna

· $359,082 to New Albany

· $44,274 to Minerva Park

· $1,082,106 to Westerville

· $83,423 to Brown Township

· $145,080 to Norwich Township

· $240,106 to Pleasant Township

· $624,968 to Prairie Township

· $66,017 to Sharon Township

The City of Columbus, meanwhile, received a direct allocation of $156,790,569 in federal CARES Act relief funds to offset costs directly caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

State lawmakers previously approved $350 million in federal CARES Act funds for local governments in June, as well as $175 million approved by the state Controlling Board in August, making H.B. 614 the latest relief package for Ohio localities responding to unprecedented costs incurred throughout the pandemic.