6-year-old girl in critical condition after shot in head in Cleveland while sleeping

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — A six-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the head in while sleeping early Saturday morning in Cleveland.

The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of East 171st St., according to multiple media reports.

Officers administered first aid until medics arrived.

A dark-colored vehicle was seen driving away from the area at the time of the shooting, according to reports.

No arrests have been made and police do not have any suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting to call 216-621-1234 or Crimestoppers.